J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 785 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,335,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,438,000 after buying an additional 38,386,024 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 457.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,225,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,107,000 after buying an additional 14,955,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,059,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,908,000 after buying an additional 7,741,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,191,000 after buying an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,078,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $54.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.