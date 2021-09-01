Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LBRT. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.99.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $845,000.00. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,443,116 shares of company stock worth $188,967,239. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

