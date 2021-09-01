OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

OSPN opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.71. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other OneSpan news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,250 and sold 35,081 shares valued at $883,961. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 80.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 6.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of OneSpan by 106,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

