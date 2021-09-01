Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 29th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TKOMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tokio Marine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. Tokio Marine has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $55.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tokio Marine will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

