Project Pai (PAI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.78 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 1st. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $43.92 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 40.7% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.20 or 0.00130435 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00026796 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,770,902,090 coins and its circulating supply is 1,567,811,289 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

