Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 483,500 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 407,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,835.0 days.

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

