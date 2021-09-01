Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUM shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE SUM opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

