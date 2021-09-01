Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,039,000 after purchasing an additional 190,657 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 309,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 212,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

