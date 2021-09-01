J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after buying an additional 185,909 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after buying an additional 296,189 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after buying an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $165.96 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.40.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.15.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

