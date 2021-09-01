J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,951,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,209,000 after acquiring an additional 235,174 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,149,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after acquiring an additional 185,110 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,040,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 64,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 806,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04.

