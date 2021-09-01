J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 4,225 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $105.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $114.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.36.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

