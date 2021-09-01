Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases 2,878 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after buying an additional 4,895,354 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 321.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,554,000 after buying an additional 2,728,816 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $522,418,000 after buying an additional 1,575,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,925 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 70.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,404,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 994,620 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $94.64. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.11.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

