Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 36,400 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 133.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE DRI opened at $150.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average of $141.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.91 and a 52 week high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,537,154.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $798,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,338 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,877. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.