Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. CWM LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 3.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $135.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 1.88.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

