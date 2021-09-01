Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,850 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aflac were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Aflac by 18.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,961 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. lifted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

AFL stock opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.