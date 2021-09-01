Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 6,340.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $134,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,649,000 after acquiring an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,271,000 after acquiring an additional 76,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,508 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 504,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,801,000 after acquiring an additional 146,542 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $173.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.75, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock worth $17,395,553. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

