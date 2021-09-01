Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 679 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,802,964,000 after acquiring an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,692,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock opened at $191.10 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $844,717. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

