American Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 290,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,000,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,470.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,460.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,315.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $3,131,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock worth $13,783,642. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

