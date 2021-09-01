Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 455,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after purchasing an additional 52,581 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.