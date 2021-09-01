Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,560,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,106,000 after buying an additional 457,942 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,713,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 338.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 452,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,590,000 after buying an additional 348,943 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,585,000 after buying an additional 299,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Shares of TRI opened at $116.86 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $74.82 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

