Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $75.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

