Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $57.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

