Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the luxury accessories retailer on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Tapestry has decreased its dividend by 75.0% over the last three years. Tapestry has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tapestry to earn $3.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

TPR stock opened at $40.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tapestry stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,870 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Tapestry worth $49,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.74.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

