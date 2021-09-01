Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

OTCMKTS MHGVY opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. Mowi ASA has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.97.

MHGVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cheuvreux cut shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

