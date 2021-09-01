Hamilton Thorne (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Trading Down 5.8%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) was down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 8,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.40 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

