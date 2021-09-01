IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.98 and last traded at $36.78. 2,180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGIFF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.8522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

