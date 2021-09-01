Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 28.3% in August

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the July 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AIPUY opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.
About Airports of Thailand Public
