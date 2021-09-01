Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) was down 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 15,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 887% from the average daily volume of 1,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

