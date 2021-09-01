Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Update

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the July 29th total of 318,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of ANNMF stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. Anima has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $3.82.

Anima Company Profile

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

