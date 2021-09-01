Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 15.36 Per Share

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 15.36 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Gresham House Strategic’s previous dividend of $12.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:GHS opened at GBX 1,616.50 ($21.12) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,608.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,498.98. The company has a market cap of £56.43 million and a P/E ratio of 3.39. Gresham House Strategic has a 52-week low of GBX 950 ($12.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,680 ($21.95).

In related news, insider Graham Bird bought 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.03) per share, with a total value of £81,981.20 ($107,108.96).

Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.

