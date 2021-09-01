Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Sealed Air has a payout ratio of 22.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $4.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

SEE stock opened at $61.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.07. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $61.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SEE. raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sealed Air stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 267.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Sealed Air worth $53,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

