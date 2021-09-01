Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-$179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.10 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Photronics alerts:

PLAB stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $934.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.89. Photronics has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $64,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,297.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $266,130 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.