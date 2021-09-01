Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend payment by 96.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

