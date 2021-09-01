Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

MAB opened at GBX 299.88 ($3.92) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. Mitchells & Butlers has a one year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 280.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 522.77. The company has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

