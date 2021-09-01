Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $2,448,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $8,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

