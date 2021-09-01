Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.65.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $2,448,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $8,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
