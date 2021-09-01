Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) PT Lowered to $30.00

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.57% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

AZRE opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89. Azure Power Global has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth approximately $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth approximately $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the second quarter worth approximately $12,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.