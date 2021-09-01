Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 34.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 43,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,368,817.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 37,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $2,765,820.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,480 shares of company stock worth $57,529,256.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,559,000 after purchasing an additional 430,804 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.