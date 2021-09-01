Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDSMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised Koninklijke DSM to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $53.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.51.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

