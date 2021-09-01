Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of WFC opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $187.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

