Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Ardagh Group stock opened at $26.27 on Wednesday. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1,313.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 120.19%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardagh Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 69.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 162,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

