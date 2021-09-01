Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Drops By 18.1%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.8 days.
OTCMKTS AUTLF opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Austal has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.56.
Austal Company Profile
