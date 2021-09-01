Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Drops By 18.1%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.8 days.

OTCMKTS AUTLF opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Austal has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

Austal Company Profile

Austal Limited designs, manufactures, constructs, and supports defense and commercial vessels in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia, South and Central America, the Middle East, and Africa. The company designs, constructs, and supports passenger ferries, vehicle and passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; naval and other defense vessels; and patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

