Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VLOWY. Societe Generale raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Vallourec has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.91.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.94 million. Analysts expect that Vallourec will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

