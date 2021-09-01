Zacks Investment Research Lowers Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) to Hold

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $941.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

