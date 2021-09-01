Platform Technology Partners Purchases New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,287 shares of company stock worth $7,210,504 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWKS opened at $183.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

