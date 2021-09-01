15,092 Shares in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

STL stock opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

