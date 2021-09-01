WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires Shares of 872 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

