WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $104,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Waters were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $414.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $415.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.64.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

