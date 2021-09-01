MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $118.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $77.36 and a 1-year high of $118.71.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

