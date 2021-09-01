Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 4.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after buying an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 38.6% in the second quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 66,911 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the first quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5.0% in the second quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VFVA opened at $100.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.56.

