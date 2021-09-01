FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,469 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 49.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 166,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 335.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

Shares of TRV opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.88. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

